Death Row Chronicles
- 40:58Sign in to Watch
S1 • E1
Chapter One: Origin StoryFormer bouncer Suge Knight branches out into the music business and reportedly uses intimidation tactics to poach talent, including Ruthless Records producer Dr. Dre.02/20/2018
- 40:59Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Chapter Two: The Rise of Death RowDr. Dre hits legal roadblocks ahead of the release of his landmark album "The Chronic," and murder charges threaten to derail newly signed rapper Snoop Dogg's career.02/20/2018
- 40:59Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Chapter Three: Enter TupacTupac Shakur faces a barrage of legal and personal drama, and Suge Knight wages war with Bad Boy Records.02/21/2018
- 41:00Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Chapter Four: East vs. WestFresh out of jail, Tupac Shakur lends his voice to Dr. Dre's "California Love" before recording his own album, and the feud between East and West Coast rappers ends in tragedy.02/21/2018
- 40:59Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Chapter Five: The ReckoningThe Notorious B.I.G. is murdered six months after Tupac.02/22/2018
- 40:59Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Chapter Six: Under InvestigationInvestigators search for answers in the unsolved murders of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G., and one of the last living witnesses of Tupac Shakur's death tells his story.02/22/2018