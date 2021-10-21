DeSean Jackson: Home Team

Photo Galleries

DeSean Jackson Loves Training

5 Photos

DeSean Jackson Loves BET

7 Photos

Meet the Players

5 Photos

DeSean Jackson's Most Stunt Worthy Car Moments on Instagram

7 Photos

Cast

A'Dreea Jackson

Cast Member

She's DeSean's sister and also oversees his finances. Her goal is to make sure DeSean doesn't overspend. Given the man's taste in cars, this is a lot of more difficult than it sounds.

Byron Jackson

Cast Member

DeSean's older brother and mentor, he used to play football as well. Like any older brother, he has DeSean's best interests at heart and is constantly looking out for the family since he's the man of the house.

DeSean Jackson

Cast Member

He's the star of the show. He's also a Los Angeles native and wide receiver for the Washington Redskins. He's had a few bumps in his career and is now looking to get everything in order — and who better to help him than his favorite teammates...his family!

Gayle Jackson

Cast Member

Also known as the mom-ager, she is DeSean's heart. She oversees his foundation and is determined to keep him on a noble path.

Kayla Phillips

Cast Member

DeSean's pregnant girlfriend helps keep him grounded and optimistic. He respects and admires her strength and sees her as the one who provides balance.

About DeSean Jackson: Home Team

NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson offers a look inside his hectic life as his family helps him stay on the right track and keep life in order.