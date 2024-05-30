Diarra From Detroit
- 06:25Diarra From Detroit - Jemele Hill and Diarra Tour Their CityExclusiveS1Detroit natives Jemele Hill and Diarra Kilpatrick take a tour of their favorite hometown spots and reminisce about their experiences in the city.05/30/2024
- 08:19After Show - The House on BlaineExclusiveS1Diarra Kilpatrick sits down with Bryan Terrell Clark and Shannon Wallace to discuss casting choices, what's next for their characters, their favorite scenes from the season finale and more.04/25/2024
- 07:57After Show - A Course in MiraclesExclusiveS1Diarra Kilpatrick and castmate Jon Chaffin sit down to reflect on the magic of having the whole cast share scenes, Danger's motivations, their favorite line from the episode and more.04/18/2024
- 08:06After Show - FishbonesExclusiveS1Diarra Kilpatrick and cast member Morris Chestnut talk about using the O.J. Simpson verdict as a historical touchstone and dig into the unspoken truths of Diarra and Swa's relationship.04/11/2024
- 08:12After Show - Snapshots of a RendezvousExclusiveS1Diarra Kilpatrick and castmate DomiNque Perry sit down to talk about how Aja's gala scene celebrated Black excellence, showcased Detroit hairstyles, and honored T Baby's Motor City anthem.04/04/2024
- 08:10After Show - All InExclusiveS1Diarra Kilpatrick chats with DomiNque Perry and Bryan Terrell Clark about the episode's slick 1970s blaxploitation vibes, the main character's big mistake, unexpected suspects and more.03/28/2024
- 04:01Diarra From Detroit - Raised in the DExclusiveS1Diarra Kilpatrick and the Diarra from Detroit cast talk about authentically representing the Motor City onscreen and how the title character rediscovers her love of her hometown.03/22/2024
- 03:57Diarra From Detroit - Behind the ScenesExclusiveS1Diarra Kilpatrick, Morris Chestnut and the cast of Diarra From Detroit give a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the BET+ original series and compliment each other.03/21/2024
- 08:09After Show - The One That Got AwayExclusiveS1Diarra Kilpatrick and Claudia Logan discuss how the episode explores the complicated friendship between their characters and the nature of healing trauma.03/21/2024
- 07:59After Show - The RussianExclusiveS1Diarra Kilpatrick talks with Bryan Terrell Clark and Claudia Logan about the distinctly different divorce parties in the episode and how the pressure to be "good" can stifle personal exploration.03/21/2024
- 07:56After Show - Chasing GhostsExclusiveS1Diarra Kilpatrick sits down with castmate Bryan Terrell Clark to discuss the kinetic opening to the series, how they connect to the act of ghosting and more.03/21/2024
DIARRA BRICKLAND, a public school teacher with an acerbic sense of humor, begins investigating a cold case after she matches on an app with a man she swears was a boy famously abducted in the 90s.