F in Fabulous

Being young, Black and lit affords me the opportunity to connect with a lot of my peers through the things that we love about ourselves and our culture. As a music and culture journalist, it also opens up the possibility for me to dive into topics and issues that affect us all while offering a relatable perspective and creating dialogue. I always shy away when people tell me I’m “lit,” because I feel like I can always do more to show up for us and not only talk about cool things but really do significant work. Having the reach to do so is really dope but the most exciting part about being young and Black with my hands in a lot of different projects is that I’m both inspiring others and learning from all of the other phenomenal people who storm the streets of New York with me. Being in this space isn’t so much about popularity for me. It constantly pushes me to always answer the question, “So what I am going to do here that will leave a lasting impact on my people?” I’m really just out here rooting for us to get free and flourish.