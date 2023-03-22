Kym Whitley and Kountry Wayne provide humorous takes and witty commentary while dissecting the wackiest and wildest viral videos and clips through a Black lens.
S1 • E1
That Was a Miracle on MLK StreetHosts Kym Whitley and Kountry Wayne react to viral videos of a romantic bubble bath gone wrong, an anxious family at a drive-through zoo and Sunday service tomfoolery.03/22/2023
-
S1 • E2
You Can't Tell People They Got RoachesKountry Wayne and Kym share clips of a shocking roller coaster ride, a very determined pest control employee, an acrobatic subway rider and a wannabe samurai who needs more training.03/29/2023
-
S1 • E3
This Is What It Sounds Like When Doves DieKym and Kountry Wayne crack up at clips of a trypanophobic patient, a disappointed "Black Panther" fan and a kid who takes drastic action to avoid his mom's wrath after a playtime mishap.04/05/2023
-
S1 • E4
I'm So Tired of YouKountry Wayne and Kym find new crushes in clips of twerking brides, flirty drive-through customers, a very careful barber, a nondestructive gender reveal party and a destructive Jesus.04/12/2023
-
S1 • E5
That's Not Gorilla GlueKym and Kountry Wayne react to clips of a pranking fiancée, clumsy and overworked mail carriers, ecstatic dancers inspired by the Holy Spirit and a young lady with a talent for limbo.04/19/2023
-
S1 • E6
Ice Skating, That Ain't for UsKym and Kountry Wayne introduce the audience to a no-nonsense birthday girl, a naughty street musician, a preacher with controversial food opinions, an eager baptismal candidate and more.04/26/2023
-
S1 • E7
We Gotta Call Her Nana LaBelleKountry Wayne and Kym laugh at clips of a garbage truck disaster, opinionated kids, the world's youngest rapper and amusement park rides so scary they send guests into another world.05/03/2023
-
S1 • E8
Is This What Country White Folks Are Like?Kym and Kountry Wayne spend time with an overconfident treadmill runner, a hungry bear and its unwilling dinner hosts, a passionate church lady and a loving husband with a penchant for PDA.05/10/2023
-
S1 • E9
If You Gonna Bust It Wide Open, Do It Like ThatKym and Kountry Wayne can't handle outrageous clips of a twerk-induced wardrobe malfunction, a scarily talented baby, an all-too-avoidable wasp attack and a musical trip to McDonald's.05/17/2023
-
S1 • E10
That One Made My Wig Twist a Little BitKountry Wayne and Kym weigh in on clips of pint-size preachers, close encounters with wild animals, a judgmental backseat driver, squabbling sisters and a chef with a fiery temper.05/24/2023
