Finding Justice
- 40:58
S1 • E1
Stand Your GroundA Florida community seeks justice in the aftermath of Markeis McGlockton's shooting as Stand Your Ground laws were once again used to justify the killing of a black man.03/10/2019
- 40:58Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Cash BailActivists reveal the realities of the cash bail system and pretrial detention, and advocates push to close St. Louis's Medium Security Institution a.k.a. the Workhouse.03/17/2019
- 40:59Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Voter SuppressionIn 2018, Georgia's gubernatorial race highlighted renewed efforts to disenfranchise black voters by purging voter rolls, passing ID laws and creating election day chaos.03/24/2019
- 40:59Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Criminalization of KidsStudents, parents and activists fight to end random searches and criminalization within the Los Angeles Unified School District and discuss the school-to-prison pipeline.03/31/2019
- 40:59Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Police BrutalityActivists and family members of those killed by police shed light on the grim realities of police violence against African Americans and fight to hold officers accountable.04/07/2019
- 41:00Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
The Lead Paint CrisisBeyond Flint, MI, kids in other low-income communities of color like those in Baltimore face devastating levels of lead poisoning, and the government is doing little to intervene.04/14/2019