Gotta Have It
- 09:24
S1 • E6
Gotta Ride Out & Gotta Get ThatDonnell Rawlings, DJ Aktive and DJ Trauma recall their big-toy adventures -- from exploring Las Vegas in a Ferrari to cross-country road rally events -- and reveal their throwback purchases.08/19/2021
- 09:33
S1 • E5
Gotta Live To & Gotta Kick It AtRotimi, Lecrae and Jacob Latimore reveal the top items on their bucket lists -- from homeownership to cliff jumping in Bulgaria -- and name their favorite hot spots in Atlanta and Dubai.08/12/2021
- 13:22
S1 • E4
Gotta Ball Out Like & Just GottaNelly, Donnell Rawlings and DJ Drama talk about when they balled out overseas, on planes and during gigs, and discuss the best items they've checked off their bucket lists.08/05/2021
- 11:30
S1 • E3
Gotta Check Out & Gotta TryRotimi, DJ Trauma and Lecrae reminisce about their first over-the-top music festival appearances and discuss some of their most unforgettable experiences abroad.07/29/2021
- 08:06
S1 • E2
Gotta Eat & Gotta VisitNelly goes down the menu at his favorite St. Louis pizzeria, DJ Aktive gives his recommendation for best Philadelphia cheesesteak, and Jacob Latimore names Chicago as a top destination.07/22/2021