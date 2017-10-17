Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir: The Mane Event

Born in the outskirts of Birmingham, Alabama, but made in the streets of Atlanta, the marble-mouthed MC with the snot-nosed flow has spent the better part of the past 15 years overcoming just about every obstacle thrown his way — including many of his own making.

Back in 2014, Gucci was sentenced to three years in prison for assault and possession of a firearm. Before he turned himself in, he gave Keyshia $2 million dollars to “flip” while he was behind bars. Keyshia used that money to invest in her cosmetics line which, in turn, grossed more than $6 million dollars. According to Forbes magazine, once Gucci was released — after only serving 28 months of his jail sentence — he clocked in a million streams with his first post-prison release, "First Day Out Tha Feds." Since then, he has released a Billboard Hot 100 single with former label mate Nicki Minaj called “Make Love.”

After proposing to Keyshia at an Atlanta Hawks game back in November, Gucci officially announced the wedding date of 10/17/17 on social media. For Gucci, the number 1017 holds a special place in his heart. Not only is his label named 1017 Brick Squad Records, his grandfather's old address in Bessemer, Alabama, included those same four digits.