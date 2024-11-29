I Talked To

Tupac Amaru Shakur (aka 2Pac) was born in Harlem, the son of two active members of the Black Panther Party. After a brief stay in Baltimore, Maryland, his family relocated to California when he was 16. Shakur began his rap career as a roadie and dancer with Oakland hip hop group Digital Underground. After the 1991 release of his debut album, 2Pacalypse Now, the sensitive provocateur’s rap career skyrocketed. He also garnered critical acclaim for riveting performances in films like Juice and Poetic Justice, in which he played a romantic lead opposite Janet Jackson. Despite repeated arrests, shootings and a prison sentence, Shakur was in the process of turning his life around when was killed at age 25 in a still-unsolved Las Vegas shooting. His legacy as a hip hop legend lives on.