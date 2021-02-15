I Went Viral

- 06:50
S5 • E1
"Nurse Bae" Shares the Significance of Going ViralSheena a.k.a. "Nurse Bae," whose video asking people to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic went viral, shares what it's like to go viral as a Black nurse and how she uses her platform.02/15/2021
- 06:10
S5 • E2
The Queen of the DIY Photo Shoot Is Kimberly DouglasKimberly Douglas, who went viral in 2018 after she posted a series of DIY modeling photos of herself, shares her methods for shooting at home and gives advice to young creatives.02/15/2021
- 04:45
S5 • E3
Funny Marco Is Everyone's Favorite PranksterFunny Marco shares how he got started filming pranks in Walmart, the cities that are least welcoming to his brand of humor and when he decided to ditch his job to follow his dreams.02/15/2021
- 04:10
S5 • E4
Nyissa Liyah Breaks Down "Banyanggg" for the PublicNyissa Liyah talks about her vibe on TikTok before she made the hit "Not the Banyanggg," where she gets her funny genes from, why her family knew she'd make it and what the future holds.02/15/2021
- 06:45
S5 • E5
Uyi Omorogbe Explains How to Get a Reaction from His DadUvi Omorogbe, whose videos of him annoying his Nigerian father went viral, shares their relationship is rock-solid and the reason he joined TikTok.02/15/2021
- 06:27
S5 • E6
Yung BBQ Gives a Saucy Breakdown of Life as a Viral DancerYung BBQ reveals how she felt when her dance videos started blowing up online, explains how she puts her spin on famous music videos and reflects on her journey to self-confidence.03/02/2021
- 03:45
S5 • E7
Chance Kennedy Talks About Becoming a Viral SensationChance Kennedy reflects on how it felt when his freestyle post-graduation dance blew up on social media, and explains how his mom and brother helped him shoot the viral video.03/09/2021
- 04:00
S5 • E8
Tina Queen Takes Us Back to the Moment She Became "Work Bae"Tina Queen reflects on her viral-video internet fame, sets the record straight about her "work bae," gives a rundown of her YouTube content and more.03/16/2021
- 05:10
S5 • E9
Nate White Shook Up the Internet with His Stank WalkFashion designer Nate White explains how his Stank Walk Challenge video blew up on TikTok thanks to some props and his mom, who is now known as Mama Luv.03/23/2021
About I Went Viral
Viral sensations like "Squatbae," Shiggy and Jimmy "The Rent Is Too Damn High" McMillan reveal the story behind their memes, including what happened after their sudden fame.