I Went Viral

- 05:15
S4 • E1
Reggie Ray Rose to Fame with Viral Comedy SkitsReggie "Luni" Ray talks about his first viral video where he recreated Lil Mama's Beyonce impression, his process for reenacting clips, his relationship with Cardi B and more.02/15/2021
- 03:59
S4 • E2
How Kayla Nicole's Ponytail Made Her an Internet SensationKayla Nicole explains how boredom led to her first viral ponytail video, how her personal connection to her fans can backfire, and the ways she's learned to deal with haters and trolls.02/16/2021
- 07:02
S4 • E3
King Vader Blew Up Online with a Bottle and Anime ParodiesKing Vader remembers losing his following when the Vine app was discontinued, the promise of 200,000 likes that led to his first viral video, and why he wanted to make anime mainstream.02/17/2021