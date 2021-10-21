Ink, Paper, Scissors

Cast
Location: 250 Park Ave W NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
One of the youngest stylists at Salon Ramsey, BabyGirl has worked extrememly hard to get to where she is, but can she steer clear of the pettiness so that she can reach her full potential as a stylist? Only time will tell.
IG: @_ahjahnae
Chelley loves being in the hair business and all of the doors it's opened for her to fulfill her dreams. Her work ethic proves that she has what it takes to run her one salon one day. Is that day coming sooner than we think, though?
IG: @only1chelley
Coco is enamored with beautiful things (herself included), which is why she's such a great hair stylist. She's equipped with infectious Southern charm, however, if you take her kindness for a weakness she'll be ready with a full arsenal of shade. Word of advice: play nice with this brown-skinned beauty.
IG: @mrs.co.co
Danni's beauty is way more than skin deep and she's got the skills that helps pay the bills. As the lead stylist at Salon Ramsey, she has to deal with her fair share of hate, but she doesn't want people to get jealous, she just wants them to get on her level.
IG: @hairbydanni
Inkman owns one of the premiere tattoo shops in ATL (Awesome Ink Studios). He loves creating art, especially with the ladies.
IG: @inkman84
Her celeb clientiele doesn't phase her one bit, K Boss is about doing great work and getting to the money. She has high expectations for the other professionals at Salon Ramsey as well as for herself. Her name doesn't have "boss" in it for no reason!
IG: @k_bossnails
Ramsey's first client in ATL and a good friend, Montana convinced both Nas and Ramsey to give him a shot at running more salons. As they opened, Montana proved he was up to the task and the money has been flowing ever since.
IG: @darealmontana
Like his bestie Danni, Perry is skilled when it comes to hair. He's also one of the lead barbers at Salon Ramsey, which comes with its own level of problems. Will Perry let the hate get to him? No, he's too fly for that.
IG: @donaldperryfunk
His master plan came to fruition when he met one of Nas's childhood friends, which led to him actually meeting with the rapper himself. After talking a bit with the MC about his shop idea, Salon Ramsey was born. The rest, shall we say, was HAIR-story.
IG: @salonramseyatl
Last but certain not least is Silas. He doesn't need you to tell him that he's good at what he does, his work speaks volumes already. Matched with an out of this world personality that's just as loud as the styles he creates, Silas is definitely the kick-a** stylist and spark of fire that Salon Ramsey needs.
IG: @salt_inthe__game
Location: 375 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
Location: 171 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
Location: 262 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30303
Location: 3807 E Main St, Atlanta, GA 30337
Location: 394 Cleveland Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30315