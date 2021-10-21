Ink, Paper, Scissors

Ink, Paper, Scissors: Episode 1 Recap

Who Are Atlanta's Best Beautifiers?

Asante Restaurant

Location: 250 Park Ave W NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Baby Girl, Boss in Training

One of the youngest stylists at Salon Ramsey, BabyGirl has worked extrememly hard to get to where she is, but can she steer clear of the pettiness so that she can reach her full potential as a stylist? Only time will tell. 

IG: @_ahjahnae

Boogalou Restaurant & Lounge

Location: 239 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Calabar & Grill

Location: 4144 Redan Rd #102, Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Chelley, Hair Hustler

Chelley loves being in the hair business and all of the doors it's opened for her to fulfill her dreams. Her work ethic proves that she has what it takes to run her one salon one day. Is that day coming sooner than we think, though? 

IG: @only1chelley

Coco, Bombshell Beautician

Coco is enamored with beautiful things (herself included), which is why she's such a great hair stylist. She's equipped with infectious Southern charm, however, if you take her kindness for a weakness she'll be ready with a full arsenal of shade. Word of advice: play nice with this brown-skinned beauty. 

IG: @mrs.co.co

Danni, Queen Stylist

Danni's beauty is way more than skin deep and she's got the skills that helps pay the bills. As the lead stylist at Salon Ramsey, she has to deal with her fair share of hate, but she doesn't want people to get jealous, she just wants them to get on her level. 

IG: @hairbydanni

Gladys Knight and Ron Winans's Chicken & Waffles

Locations: 529 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 | 3752 Cascade Road Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30331

Inkman, Resident Ink Master

Inkman owns one of the premiere tattoo shops in ATL (Awesome Ink Studios). He loves creating art, especially with the ladies. 

IG: @inkman84

K Boss, Leader of the Nail School

Her celeb clientiele doesn't phase her one bit, K Boss is about doing great work and getting to the money. She has high expectations for the other professionals at Salon Ramsey as well as for herself. Her name doesn't have "boss" in it for no reason!

IG: @k_bossnails

Le Petit Marche

Location: 1984 Hosea L. Williams Drive, Atlanta, GA 30317

Montana, General-at-Large

Ramsey's first client in ATL and a good friend, Montana convinced both Nas and Ramsey to give him a shot at running more salons. As they opened, Montana proved he was up to the task and the money has been flowing ever since. 

IG: @darealmontana

Perry, Cutting-Edge Prince

Like his bestie Danni, Perry is skilled when it comes to hair. He's also one of the lead barbers at Salon Ramsey, which comes with its own level of problems. Will Perry let the hate get to him? No, he's too fly for that. 

IG: @donaldperryfunk

Ramsey, Head Honcho

His master plan came to fruition when he met one of Nas's childhood friends, which led to him actually meeting with the rapper himself. After talking a bit with the MC about his shop idea, Salon Ramsey was born. The rest, shall we say, was HAIR-story. 

IG: @salonramseyatl

Silas, Commander-in-Shade

Last but certain not least is Silas. He doesn't need you to tell him that he's good at what he does, his work speaks volumes already. Matched with an out of this world personality that's just as loud as the styles he creates, Silas is definitely the kick-a** stylist and spark of fire that Salon Ramsey needs.

IG: @salt_inthe__game

Suite Food Lounge

Location: 375 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Sweet Auburn Seafood

Location: 171 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

Tasty-Taste Restaurant

Location: 5151 West Feyetteville Road, College Park, GA 30349

The BQE Restaurant & Lounge

Location: 262 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30303

The Busy Bee Café

Location: 810 M.L. King, Jr, Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Tony Morrow's BBQ

Location: 3807 E Main St, Atlanta, GA 30337

Walter's Express Soul Food

Location: 394 Cleveland Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

About Ink, Paper, Scissors

Salon Ramsey is Atlanta's best one-stop-beauty shop -- the competition for clients is fierce, and the talented staff has to be ready for anything.

