Justice Now: A BET News Special
Justice Now: A BET News Special
- All Videos
- Highlight
- Exclusive
- 01:00ExclusiveS1BET News Brief: Protests Defy CurfewThe BET News host reports on civil unrest across America.06/03/2020
- 00:38ExclusiveS1Loved Ones Gather for George Floyd's Memorial ServiceCommunity and civil rights leaders attended the ceremony.06/05/2020
- 01:00ExclusiveS1How Is the President Handling the George Floyd's Protests?Americans weighed in on Trump's response in a CBS poll.06/05/2020
- 01:00ExclusiveS1George Floyd's Family Speaks OutGeorge Floyd's six-year-old daughter opens up about her dad.06/05/2020
- 01:00ExclusiveS1Former President Obama Urges Mayors to Reform Force PoliciesOfficers involved in George Floyd's murder face new charges.06/05/2020
- 01:00HighlightS1Dear Black PeopleBET shares a love letter to the Black community.06/11/2020