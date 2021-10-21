Keyshia & Daniel: Family First

Cast

Daniel Gibson

Cast Member

The former NBA star has had a turbulent relationship with Keyshia, but they maintain a co-parenting relationship for the sake of their son, as they both agree that his wellbeing comes first.

Frankie

Cast Member

Through the ups and down of her personal life challenges, Frankie remains strong, and despite a strained relationship with her daughter Keyshia, the love is evident.

Keyshia Cole

Cast Member

This multi-platinum recording artist and Grammy Award nominee always puts family first. Keyshia is a pillar in her family unit, and works through the challenges that her and her estranged husband Daniel face, for sake of their son.

About Keyshia & Daniel: Family First

Celebrity couple Keyshia Cole and Daniel Gibson navigate the trials and tribulations of being married in the spotlight.