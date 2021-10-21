Keyshia Cole: All In
Multi-platinum recording artist and Grammy nominee Keyshia Cole juggles relaunching her career, co-parenting and rekindling a relationship with her family.
Photo Galleries
Cast
DanielCast Member
Daniel
Keyshia's ex-husband still helps the superstar co-parent their child and also adds comedic commentary for the show.
EliteCast Member
Elite
Keyshia's youngest sister wants to follow in her sister's footsteps in so many ways, including having a career as a singer.
FrankieCast Member
Frankie
If you looked up the word "strength," you would find a picture of Keyshia's impeccably strong mom.
Keyshia ColeCast Member
Keyshia Cole
The woman who's holding everything down for her family. This multi-platinum recording artist and Grammy Award nominee will stop at noting to ensure that her loved ones are protected and taken care of.
MannyCast Member
Manny
Keyshia's right hand man. He's the man who's been tracking her career from the beginning.
NeffeCast Member
Neffe
Keyshia's oldest sister who loves hard and doesn't hesitate to share her opinion with her family.
About Keyshia Cole: All In
Multi-platinum recording artist and Grammy nominee Keyshia Cole juggles relaunching her career, co-parenting and rekindling a relationship with her family. Keyshia has her hands full as she deals with life's ups and downs with her sisters Neffe and Elite, her mother Frankie, her ex-husband Daniel and her right-hand man Manny.