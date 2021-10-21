Keyshia Cole: All In

Multi-platinum recording artist and Grammy nominee Keyshia Cole juggles relaunching her career, co-parenting and rekindling a relationship with her family.

Cast

Daniel

Cast Member

Keyshia's ex-husband still helps the superstar co-parent their child and also adds comedic commentary for the show.

Elite

Cast Member

Keyshia's youngest sister wants to follow in her sister's footsteps in so many ways, including having a career as a singer.

Frankie

Cast Member

If you looked up the word "strength," you would find a picture of Keyshia's impeccably strong mom. 

Keyshia Cole

Cast Member

The woman who's holding everything down for her family. This multi-platinum recording artist and Grammy Award nominee will stop at noting to ensure that her loved ones are protected and taken care of.

Manny

Cast Member

Keyshia's right hand man. He's the man who's been tracking her career from the beginning. 

Neffe

Cast Member

Keyshia's oldest sister who loves hard and doesn't hesitate to share her opinion with her family.

About Keyshia Cole: All In

Multi-platinum recording artist and Grammy nominee Keyshia Cole juggles relaunching her career, co-parenting and rekindling a relationship with her family. Keyshia has her hands full as she deals with life's ups and downs with her sisters Neffe and Elite, her mother Frankie, her ex-husband Daniel and her right-hand man Manny.

