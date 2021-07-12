Klutch Academy
Six elite prospects gear up for the NBA draft under the guidance of superstar sports agent Rich Paul, in this five-part documentary series from producer Kenya Barris.
- Latest Episode40:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Coming Up KlutchRich tries to keep the players focused as the draft approaches, therapists and trainers help the prospects work through their pain, and a health issue creates a major setback for Scottie.12/07/2021
- 40:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
The Countdown Is OnRich helps to build up the players' confidence as the never-ending media circus swirls around them, the pressure of the NBA draft looms, and Scottie prepares for the combine.11/30/2021
- 40:29
S1 • E1
Play for PlaySuperstar sports agent Rich Paul brings together six of the greatest young talents in basketball to help them on the road to the NBA, as they mourn one of their own and enter into adulthood.11/23/2021