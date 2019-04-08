RENOWNED RECORDING ARTISTS SALT-N-PEPA, DJ SPINDERELLA AND SWV

STAR IN BET’S NEW DOCUSERIES “LADIES NIGHT”

PREMIERING TUESDAY, APRIL 30th AT 10PM ET/PT ON BET/SIMULCAST ON BET HER

#LADIESNIGHTBET

April 8, 2019 (NEW YORK) --- Rap and R&B royalty holds court with the BET premiere of “LADIES NIGHT,” starring Salt-N-Pepa (SNP), DJ Spinderella and SWV. With a legacy spanning over three decades, Salt-N-Pepa has landed their biggest career accomplishment to-date, a Las Vegas residency. While simultaneously preparing for their opportunity of a lifetime, the trio has made the ambitious decision to launch the “Ladies Night” national tour in collaboration with SWV. The stakes are high and reputations are on the line as everyone scrambles to meet expectations and deadlines. We follow along as individual personalities, group egos, personal conflicts and professional obligations all take center stage to discover whether or not the ladies can push it to greatness together. Tune in for the action-packed, drama-filled season of “LADIES NIGHT” starting Tuesday, April 30 at 10:00 PM ET/PT on BET AND BET HER.

Legendary, groundbreaking, pioneering, trailblazing…so many words can be used to describe the Grammy award-winning artists, Sal-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella. In the mid to late 1980s, they gave the then male-dominated rap game a makeover when they became the first all-female rap act to accomplish gold and platinum status. That achievement solidified their position in the music industry and inspired generations of female emcees to come after them. With classic hits like Expression, Whatta Man and Shoop SNP is recognized as one of the best-selling female hip-hop acts of all time.

No #90sRnB playlist would be complete without SWV. Since their debut in 1992, Sisters With Voices has been making fans Weak all over the world. They have been nominated multiple times for American Music Awards, Billboards and Grammys. With six studio albums, they have sold more than 25 million records and had their music featured in blockbuster films like “Waiting to Exhale” and “Free Willy.”

“LADIES NIGHT” is produced by Entertainment One with executive producers Tara Long, Mark Herwick and Madison Merritt.

Follow us on Twitter @BET, and be part of the conversation about the series using the hashtag #LadiesNightBET.

ABOUT BET NETWORKS:

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel reaches more than 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions: BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

ABOUT ENTERTAINMENT ONE:

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE: ETO) is a global independent studio that specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company has diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world. Entertainment One’s robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.