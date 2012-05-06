Let's Stay Together
Ep 22
Wait, What?Crystal learns a shocking secret about Darkanian, Tasha runs into problems as she tries to get home for her anniversary and Charles attempts to distract Stacy from watching "Sneakerz."06/05/2012
Ep 21
CreepersJamal urges Tasha to drop her plans for the baby boutique in Savannah, Kita faces a difficult decision about her future, and Charles's good deed for Connie takes an unexpected turn.05/29/2012
Ep 20
No Weddings and a FuneralStacy feels insecure when she meets Charles's childhood friend, Tasha and Jamal disagree about expanding the baby boutique, Kita grows closer to Micah, and Crystal gets a new place.05/22/2012
Ep 19
Owners, Players and ThievesStacy doesn't understand why Charles won't sell his bachelor pad, Kita finds a way to make more tips at work, and Tasha offers Crystal a job at the baby boutique.05/15/2012
Ep 18
Beauty and the BirthdayCharles struggles to find the perfect birthday present for Stacy, and Tasha's new client doesn't approve of her look.05/08/2012
Ep 17
The ApprenticeKita thwarts a robbery, Stacy takes matters into her own hands when Charles's irresponsible friend takes advantage of him, and Tasha doesn't want to be Facebook friends with Jamal.05/01/2012
Ep 16
Leave Me AloneStacy realizes she needs to take time for herself, a football player tries to win over Kita, and Jamal loses his wedding ring.04/24/2012
Ep 15
Inspect Me, Inspect Me NotCharles turns on the charm in hopes of receiving permits on a job site, Kita searches for a new job, and Jamal tries to figure out the source of his high stress level.04/17/2012
Ep 14
An Even More Indecent ProposalCharles's potential business partner takes an interest in Delores, and Tasha and Jamal go a little too far as they add some excitement to their love life.04/10/2012
Ep 13
The Good, the Bad and the Comedically UglyJamal and Tasha throw bachelor and bachelorette parties for Charles and Stacy with very different results, and Kita hides from the producers of "Perseverance Island."04/03/2012
About Let's Stay Together
Let's Stay Together is a romantic comedy that shines a light on Black love and situations that arise between couples, families and friends.