Lift Every Voice

S2017 • E3
Eric Benét and Sammi RotibiEric Benét and Sammi Rotibi tell their stories.01/22/2017
S2017 • E4
The Houghtons and LecraeThe Houghtons and Lecrae tell their stories.02/05/2017
S2017 • E5
La'Porsha Renae and Elijah BlakeLa'Porsha Renae and Elijah Blake tell their stories.02/12/2017
S2017 • E8
Israel Houghton and Leela JamesFeaturing Israel Houghton and Leela James.04/23/2017
S2017 • E9
Vashawn Mitchell and Todd DulaneyFeaturingVashawn Mitchell and Todd Dulaney.05/07/2017
S2017 • E10
Ted Winn and Jonathan McReynoldsFeaturingTed Winn and Jonathan McReynolds.05/14/2017
S2017 • E11
Canton Jones and BizzleFeaturing Canton Jones and Bizzle.05/21/2017