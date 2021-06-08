S1 EP2
Comedian Norm Nixon and rapper Narissa follow a trail of props and clues that range from crowns and scepters to his and hers Lamborghinis as they try to name a cognac-loving artist's song.
S1 EP1
Friends and social media stars Young Ezee and Crissa work their way through clues about bling, bankruptcy and more in hopes of guessing the correct song lyrics by a famous rap duo.