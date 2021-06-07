Living the Lyrics
Social media influencers have five minutes to guess the name of a rap song using only props and video clues.
- 07:02
S1 • E6
Porscha & Jazmyn WAfter finding cash and a kilt, actress Porscha Coleman and influencer Jazmyn W put together clues to determine the name of a certified banger by a popular southern rapper.07/06/2021
- 07:03
S1 • E5
Jasmin Brown & Briana LawrenceComedian Jasmin Brown, a.k.a. Watch Jazzy, and cinematographer Briana Lawrence scramble to translate clues pointing to a song about a certain rapper's life of luxury.06/29/2021
- 07:02
S1 • E4
Bre-Z & Kidd KennWith five minutes on the clock, actress-rapper Bre-Z and Chicago rapper Kidd Kenn search for clues to help them guess the lyrics to a song by a popular hip-hop duo from Mississippi.06/22/2021
- 07:00
S1 • E3
Sevyn StreeterSinger-songwriter Sevyn Streeter uses clues including a kilt and peaches to try to piece together the lyrics of a star-studded music video, and she turns to her friend K CAMP for help.06/15/2021
- 07:10
S1 • E2
Narissa & Norm NixonComedian Norm Nixon and rapper Narissa follow a trail of props and clues that range from crowns and scepters to his and hers Lamborghinis as they try to name a cognac-loving artist's song.06/08/2021
- 07:54
S1 • E1
Young Ezee & CrissaFriends and social media stars Young Ezee and Crissa work their way through clues about bling, bankruptcy and more in hopes of guessing the correct song lyrics by a famous rap duo.06/01/2021