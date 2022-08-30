The Murder Inc Story
TUESDAYS AT 9/8c
Dive into world of music mogul Irv Gotti with untold stories and firsthand accounts from those who were there to experience the rise, fall and redemption of his Murder Inc Records.
S1 • E4
So Much PainAshanti's second album is a hit, and singer Lloyd makes a splash, but hip-hop culture is threatened when Irv and the label are accused of laundering money for drug kingpin Supreme.08/30/2022
S1 • E3
FoolishIrv's laser focus on singer Ashanti impacts both the label and his crumbling marriage, his attempt to sign Nas alienates JAY-Z, and Murder Inc's rivalry with 50 Cent intensifies.08/23/2022
S1 • E2
World's Most DangerousIrv Gotti, Ja Rule, and others describe Murder Inc heating up with a smash hit record, bad blood with 50 Cent, and a high-profile collaboration with another New York music star.08/16/2022
S1 • E1
S1 • E1
It's MurdaIrv Gotti, the cofounder of Murder Inc Records, explains how his love of DJing led to producing beats and forming relationships with era-defining artists JAY-Z, DMX, Ja Rule and more.08/09/2022