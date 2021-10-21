Music Moguls

Cast
At 23, Birdman left his lucrative drug dealing days behind and, with his brother Slim, focused on building Cash Money Records. Birdman continued to use his street smarts and hustle to build up artists like Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Drake into a Cash Money Empire. Now, fresh off settling a public beef with Lil Wayne, Birdman is heavily investing in a new line of artists, including Jacquees, Caskey and Nino, for his Rich Gang label. And he will do what he has to do behind the scenes to manipulate the public perception so that his new artists blow up, for Birdman knows EVERYONE is replaceable and he will make sure he has the next big thing ready to go if and when his big artists bail. Can Birdman prove himself once again as the master of puppets, perfectly orchestrating another music industry coup?
Birdman has always been a brand driver, but most of his business endeavors were tied to his Cash Money labels, talent and merchandise. Now, Birdman is branching out into other media, including documentaries, comedy and television as well as GTV vodka. For Birdman, it’s not the money he’s invested that’s at stake, so much as it is his reputation and relevance. He can only lose if he’s perceived as being soft or a sellout and his new idea to merge stand-up comedy with music for television could be seen as a little out there. After all, Birdman didn’t make it to the top with a reputation as a funny guy. And his goal of selling 1 million cases of GTV vodka in one year worldwide could completely miss its mark. Can Birdman stay in his lane — making superstars in the music industry — and still invest in new business ventures that won’t fail?
Once known for his sharp tongue, pouring champagne on scantily clad women and building Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z, Damon is at a critical point in life. Dame is tired of being cheated and making other people rich. He’s constructed a business model he calls “independent mentality” that he believes holds the key to his legacy, publicly and for his kids. In North Carolina, Damon has planted seeds in apparel, music and real estate with investments he hopes will evolve into profitable businesses within 10 years, but some of his longtime friends in the business perceive this as small-time dabbling. Now, Damon’s primary focus is building his Dame Dash Studios online content platform and monetizing his latest film — a million dollar investment called Too Honorable. Damon is open to taking advice and support from big time players like Byron Allen, seeking legitimate support for his venture. Dame has it all on the line and everything’s at stake for Dame to once again ascend to mogul status. Can Dame parlay this last shot into success?
Damon has not only struck out in business, but he has had nothing but setbacks in his personal relationships. He lost Aaliyah when they were engaged and after having two children with Rachel Roy, that relationship also ended in disaster. Damon is taking the necessary steps to be there for his children, who are his life, and regain joint custody. And he has Raquel, his ride-or-die girlfriend of seven years that started as his intern. She’s been with him through mostly thick and thin, but Dame risks losing her if he can’t get financially straight and work through his former relationship woes.
Dame’s business ventures and personal relationships are so intertwined that he must make it all work or risk losing everything. Can Damon pull it all together for his family legacy?
JD may be the unofficial mayor of Atlanta and responsible for putting it on the map of R&B and hip-hop, but the majority of the fans feel JD has disappeared and his relevance and status are in jeopardy. So JD takes to the studio, working with 14-year-old up-and-comer Carson Lueders to work his magic with young artists. In a test of his artistic relevance and evolution, JD departs from his R&B roots and launches his first solo EDM effort and hosts a 21st birthday party for his So So Def mascot, Afroman. Can JD build on the brand he’s created or will he dwell in obscurity and fade away?
JD’s only well publicized relationship was his 8-year love affair with Janet Jackson. But JD has a 17-year-old daughter, Shaniah that is coming of age. JD and Shaniah’s mom have had a healthy co-parenting situation with their daughter, but JD now must deal with his daughter leaving the nest for good. Can JD make up for lost time, sharing the final coming-of-age events in Shaniah’s life that he has missed out on thus far?
JD’s only love and business has always been music, but JD is finally branching out into technology and merchandising to stay relevant in a new space. But it's now or never to build on what he’s created, both as an artist and as a businessman to once again be in the limelight.
Snoop grew up selling drugs and bangin’ on the streets. As a 21-year-old rapper, he earned his ticket out of the hood with the co-sign of mentor Dr. Dre. In 2001, Snoop (along with Puff) was widely credited with settling the bloody beef between East and West and he’s using music again today on a local level as a way to unite rival gang members in his old Long Beach hood. Jooba Loc, a gang member-turned-rapper, has great potential. Can Snoop be the force for Jooba as Dr. Dre was for Snoop, leading him down the path to music stardom while saving him from life on the streets?
In the studio, Snoop uses music to help his daughter Cori B deal with the debilitating disease lupus. Snoop challenges her to produce her first album, knowing he can’t control the disease, but hoping this helps manage its potentially catastrophic assault on her health. After the initial major disappointment of Cordell quitting UCLA football, Snoop advises his son on his new career direction of film production. Seeking his father’s approval, Cordell collaborates with his sister Cori to produce a lupus PSA. Can Snoop help his kids reach their dreams by overcoming obstacles out of his control?
In business, Snoop develops and introduces cannabis-based online platform MerryJane.com, advocates for the use of marijuana in treating PTSD in military vets and produces a new series of “gangsta musical” films, featuring aspiring artists, for distribution at MerryJane.com. Can Snoop be more than just a fun-loving, weed-smoking court jester and rise to an entrepreneurial magnate that legitimizes the once recreational pastime of slackers and stoners?