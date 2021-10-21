Music Moguls

At 23, Birdman left his lucrative drug dealing days behind and, with his brother Slim, focused on building Cash Money Records. Birdman continued to use his street smarts and hustle to build up artists like Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Drake into a Cash Money Empire. Now, fresh off settling a public beef with Lil Wayne, Birdman is heavily investing in a new line of artists, including Jacquees, Caskey and Nino, for his Rich Gang label. And he will do what he has to do behind the scenes to manipulate the public perception so that his new artists blow up, for Birdman knows EVERYONE is replaceable and he will make sure he has the next big thing ready to go if and when his big artists bail. Can Birdman prove himself once again as the master of puppets, perfectly orchestrating another music industry coup?

Birdman has always been a brand driver, but most of his business endeavors were tied to his Cash Money labels, talent and merchandise. Now, Birdman is branching out into other media, including documentaries, comedy and television as well as GTV vodka. For Birdman, it’s not the money he’s invested that’s at stake, so much as it is his reputation and relevance. He can only lose if he’s perceived as being soft or a sellout and his new idea to merge stand-up comedy with music for television could be seen as a little out there. After all, Birdman didn’t make it to the top with a reputation as a funny guy. And his goal of selling 1 million cases of GTV vodka in one year worldwide could completely miss its mark. Can Birdman stay in his lane — making superstars in the music industry — and still invest in new business ventures that won’t fail?



