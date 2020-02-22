51st NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet Livestream

The 51st NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon at the W Hollywood on Saturday February 1, 2020 in Hollywood, CA. (Photo: Gip III/Courtesy of the NAACP)

51st NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet Livestream

See all the daring looks from the year's top artists on the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards red carpet livestream before the big show.

The NAACP Image Awards is Black Excellence personified. This year is no different. To kick off this special and inspiring night, BET and Twitter have partnered to present a livestream that features Black Hollywood's beloved artists and entertainers.

To see these luminaries splash, dazzle and amaze on the red carpet moments before the 51st NAACP Image Awards, watch the Twitter Live below.

Don't forget to watch the full show only on BET tonight at 8/7c.

 

