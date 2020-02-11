Congressman John Lewis Named NAACP Chairman's Award Honoree

CONGRESSMAN JOHN LEWIS ANNOUNCED AS RECIPIENT OF

CHAIRMAN’S AWARD FOR 51ST NAACP IMAGE AWARDS

NAACP FIVE-TIME IMAGE AWARD RECIPIENT ANTHONY ANDERSON RETURNS AS HOST FOR THE LIVE TV SPECIAL, FEBRUARY 22, 2020, ON BET

LOS ANGELES (February 11, 2020) – Today, the NAACP announced that U.S. Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis (D-GA) will receive the prestigious NAACP Chairman’s Award during the 51st NAACP Image Awards. The Chairman’s Award is bestowed in recognition of individuals who demonstrate exemplary public service and use their distinct platforms to create agents of change. Past honorees of the Chairman’s Award include Tyler Perry, then-Senator Barack Obama, Former Surgeon General Regina Benjamin, Ruby Dee, The Neville Brothers, Bono, Danny Glover, and last year’s recipient Congresswoman Maxine Waters. Leon W. Russell, Chairman of the NAACP National Board of Directors, will recognize Congressman Lewis during a LIVE TV special on BET on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from Pasadena, California.

Along with his commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards and moral principles as a member of Congress, Congressman John Lewis will receive this honor in recognition of his lifelong dedication of protecting human rights, securing civil liberties, and building what he calls “The Beloved Community” in America.

“Congressman John Lewis is a modern hero in American history, and we’re proud to give him this award,” said Chairman Leon Russell. “In an age where our voting rights are under attack like never before, we’re honored to elevate a civil rights hero who has dedicated his life to protecting our constitutional rights, fighting injustice, and speaking truth to power.”

As part of the 51st NAACP Image Awards, five-time NAACP Image Awards Winner, Anthony Anderson, will return as host of this year’s awards program, marking his 7th consecutive year in the role. Anderson is an Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actor and is currently the star and Executive Producer of ABC’s multiple award-winning sitcom, black-ish, a five-time NAACP Image Award Winner for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Winners for the 51st NAACP Image Awards will be revealed during the LIVE TV special airing on BET on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 8pm/7c from Pasadena, California. As previously announced, global music and fashion icon, business entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Rihanna, will receive the prestigious President’s Award at the ceremony. For all information and the latest news, please visit the official NAACP Image Awards website at www.naacpimageawards.net or on Facebook at naacpimageawards and Twitter @naacpimageaward (#NAACPImageAwards).

About NAACP:

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities. You can read more about the NAACP’s work and our six “Game Changer” issue areas at naacp.org.



About BET Networks

BET Networks, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in nearly 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET Networks around the globe.

