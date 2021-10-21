Cast
DJ Drama – Celebrity JudgeCast Member
DJ Khaled – Celebrity JudgeCast Member
KING TECH – JudgeCast Member
The Bay Area native is one half of revered duo Sway & Tech and co-host of the national radio show The Wake Up Show with Sway. His groundbreaking hit "The Anthem," which featured RZA, Eminem, Xzibit, Pharaoh Monche and KRS One, is still revered as a classic.
Kxng Crooked – JudgeCast Member
The creator of the One Shot concept, Crooked is a founding member of the critically acclaimed Long Beach, California, hip-hop super group Slaughterhouse with partners Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz and Royce da 5’9, currently signed to Eminem’s Shady Records. Crooked is also owner of Dynasty Entertainment and was formerly signed to Virgin Records and Death Row Records.
Mike Smith – JudgeCast Member
Singer, songwriter and musician who has produced, written, performed and worked with some of the biggest celebrities in all of hip-hop. Smith has worked with Slaughterhouse, Dizzy Wright, Cyhi the Prynce, Nappy Roots, RZA and Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan, Justice League, DJ Revolution, Royce da 5’9, Troy Ave, DMC of Run DMC and Twista. Smith is currently at work on his solo album, Love Interrupted, which is labeled a country and Southern rock album. It features work from the Avila Brothers, Gilby Clarke of Guns and Roses, Dave Matthews Band's horn section and James Taylor‘s percussionist. Smith has an outstanding ability to spot, encourage and promote future stars in both music and business.
RZA – Celebrity JudgeCast Member
Sway Calloway – JudgeCast Member
Longtime correspondent for MTV News and hip-hop ambassador/tastemaker, host of Sirius XM show Sway in the Morning, co-host of national radio show The Wake Up Show with DJ King Tech.