Singer, songwriter and musician who has produced, written, performed and worked with some of the biggest celebrities in all of hip-hop. Smith has worked with Slaughterhouse, Dizzy Wright, Cyhi the Prynce, Nappy Roots, RZA and Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan, Justice League, DJ Revolution, Royce da 5’9, Troy Ave, DMC of Run DMC and Twista. Smith is currently at work on his solo album, Love Interrupted, which is labeled a country and Southern rock album. It features work from the Avila Brothers, Gilby Clarke of Guns and Roses, Dave Matthews Band's horn section and James Taylor‘s percussionist. Smith has an outstanding ability to spot, encourage and promote future stars in both music and business.