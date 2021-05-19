Origin Stories
S2 • E8
Arin RayArin Ray talks about his musical roots, transitioning from The X Factor to the recording studio, experiencing tragedy after recording "We Ain't Homies" and collaborating with Kehlani.05/19/2021
S2 • E7
TeaMarrrHaitian-American singer TeaMarrr talks about her northeast upbringing, the story behind her breakthrough song, "One Job," her admiration for Issa Rae and the meaning of her acronymic name.05/07/2021
S2 • E6
UMIUMI talks about growing up in Seattle, moving to L.A. for college, writing her song "Remember Me" about her freshman roommate and introducing listeners to new healing frequencies.05/07/2021
S2 • E5
Kaash PaigeKaash Paige talks about her Dallas upbringing, the breakout success of her single "Love Songs" and her bold ambitions for the year ahead.04/01/2021
S2 • E3
Maliibu MiitchMaliibu Miitch discusses how her upbringing in The Bronx led to freestyling, getting attention for her rhymes online, getting signed to her first label, finding her artistic voice and more.03/26/2021
S2 • E4
Benny the ButcherBenny the Butcher talks about growing up on the East Side of Buffalo, NY, serving time in prison at age 18 and defying expectations after getting signed by Griselda Records.03/25/2021
S2 • E2
Rico NastyRico Nasty opens up about her early years with depression, how her grunge persona emerged, how she balances superstardom and motherhood, and more.03/25/2021
S2 • E1
Pardison FontainePardison Fontaine explains why he dropped out of college to pursue music, how he almost went to court because of his success, how his creative partnership with Cardi B developed and more.03/24/2021