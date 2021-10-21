Punk'd

Punk'd is back, and for the first time, viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at how the pranks are conceptualized and carried out against high-profile celebrities.

Cast

Amberia Allen

Cast Member

Comedian/actress Amberia Allen describes herself as an anti-racist feminist, perrennial graduate student and side-eye afficionado. Her participation in these pranks will be interesting, to say the least.

DeStorm Power

Cast Member

Hailing from Baltimore, DeStorm is most known for his unique super power: creating songs out of any subject. Leading the way as our host for the all-new Punk'd, DeStorm comes with tons of personality and over 165 million video views on YouTube.

King Bach

Cast Member

One of Vine's most popular new stars, Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor is our high-energy special guest host. His talent? Making ordinary situations hilarious. It's the perfect ability for guiding us through all the ridiculousness that will ensue on this season of the all-new Punk'd.

Ron G

Cast Member

Although this former class clown graduated from USC with a dual degree in finance and management, he's owning his spot as one of the most exciting up-and -coming comedians in L.A. We can't wait to see how he'll handle all the celebs this season. They better be prepared!

About Punk'd

