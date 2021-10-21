Photo Galleries
Cast
Amberia AllenCast Member
Amberia Allen
Comedian/actress Amberia Allen describes herself as an anti-racist feminist, perrennial graduate student and side-eye afficionado. Her participation in these pranks will be interesting, to say the least.
DeStorm PowerCast Member
DeStorm Power
Hailing from Baltimore, DeStorm is most known for his unique super power: creating songs out of any subject. Leading the way as our host for the all-new Punk'd, DeStorm comes with tons of personality and over 165 million video views on YouTube.
King BachCast Member
King Bach
One of Vine's most popular new stars, Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor is our high-energy special guest host. His talent? Making ordinary situations hilarious. It's the perfect ability for guiding us through all the ridiculousness that will ensue on this season of the all-new Punk'd.
Ron GCast Member
Ron G
Although this former class clown graduated from USC with a dual degree in finance and management, he's owning his spot as one of the most exciting up-and -coming comedians in L.A. We can't wait to see how he'll handle all the celebs this season. They better be prepared!