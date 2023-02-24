- Full Episodes
Cast
Idil Ibrahim
Director
"In Her Element" - Season 3
Idil Ibrahim is an award-winning director, producer and writer whose films have been featured both nationally and internationally at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, Toronto International Film Festival, BlackStar, Clermont-Ferrand, Cinéma du Réel and Sundance Film Festival, among others. She wrote and directed the film "Sega," starring Alassane Sy ("Restless City" and "Mediterranea"), which examines the issue of migration and repatriation. Her film "Sega" was selected as part of the international competition at the prestigious Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival and went on to win the jury award for best short film at the 2019 BlackStar Film Festival and the Golden Dhow for best short film at the Zanzibar International Film Festival. "Sega" was acquired by Canal + Cinéma for television distribution throughout Europe and Africa. She cowrote and served as a consulting producer on Season 2 of Apple TV's award-winning show "Little America" and directed "One Week Notice," a five-part docuseries on Revolt TV. In 2022, she was handpicked as a director for the Queen Collective, part of Widen the Screen initiative of Tribeca Studios, Queen Latifah's Flavor Unit and Proctor & Gamble.
Jenn Shaw
Director
"Gaps" - Season 3
Jenn Shaw is an award-winning filmmaker specializing in sports and coming-of-age films. Her ESPN film "$15 Kicks" was executive produced by Spike Lee and earned a Black Reel Award. Her feature film "The Pill"is indevelopment with Tinygiant and TIFF's Breaking Through the Lens. Recently, she directed two shorts, "I Won the Lottery..." and"Charlie and the Hunt,"starring Lauren Ridloff ("Eternals" and "The Walking Dead"). She was the executive producer and director of the 2022 three-part series "Running While Black"with Vice TV and Adidas. She is also a director in the 2022 Tribeca Studio Queen Collective with her short film "Gaps."
About Queen Collective Season 3
BET Her Presents Queen Collective. This four episode series focuses a spotlight on the works of upcoming Black women filmmakers.