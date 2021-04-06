Ron Bass Rates the Latest Looks from June Ambrose and More

Full Episode

Visual artist and designer Ron Bass gives his take on Beyonce's animal prints, Iman Shumpert's casual couture, Jay-Z's street style and more.

Ron Bass Rates the Latest Looks from June Ambrose and More

episodes

Season 1 Season 1
Newest Newest Oldest

Ron Bass Rates the Latest Looks from June Ambrose and More

S1 EP8

Visual artist and designer Ron Bass gives his take on Beyonce's animal prints, Iman Shumpert's casual couture, Jay-Z's street style and more.

Duckie Confetti Rates the Flyest Celebs from 1 to 5

S1 EP7

Designer Duckie Confetti shares his take on Kim Kardashian's mixed-materials, Lil' Kim's throwback look, Yandy Smith's bold prints and more.

Ugo Mozie Pulls Up to Rate Looks from Burna Boy and More

S1 EP6

Creative executive Ugo Mozie weighs in on what he likes and doesn't like about styled looks from Tessa Thompson, Wizkid, Mary J. Blige and others.

Ade Samuel Tells Us What's Hot and What's Not

S1 EP5

Celebrity stylist Ade Samuel reviews Jodie Turner-Smith's eclectic ensemble, Justine Skye's structured dress, Teyana Taylor's bold prints and more.

No IG Jeremy Stamps His Favorite Fashion Looks

S1 EP4

Stylist Jeremy "No IG Jeremy" Haynes weighs in on what he would change about trend-heavy outfits from Andre 3000, H.E.R., Indya Moore and others.

Lori Harvey Breaks Down Looks from Teyana Taylor and More

S1 EP3

Influencer Lori Harvey explains what she likes and doesn't like about Jordyn Woods's camo look, her mom Marjorie Harvey's couture dress, Zendaya's sleek suit and more.

Rox Brown Gives a Yay or Nay on Looks from Pharrell and More

S1 EP2

Stylist Rox Brown rates and reviews ASAP Rocky's high-fashion ensemble, Lil' Kim's signature look, her own style statement and more.

Stylist iCON Billingsley Rates Lizzo, Yung Miami and More

S1 EP1

Celebrity stylist iCON Billingsley gives his expert input on Janelle Monae's standout accessories, Lizzo's curvy pants look, Yung Miami's neon couture and more.

Shows you might like

Boiling Point

Boiling Point

Boiling Point investigates instances of police brutality, voter suppression, school segregation, environmental racism and mass incarceration throughout American history, and the impact those injustices have had on equality.

Disrupt and Dismantle

Disrupt and Dismantle

From environmental racism to police brutality to the school-to-prison pipeline, Soledad O'Brien explores inequalities Black communities face and the actions that need to be taken in order achieve lasting change in the U.S.

Tyler Perry's Sistas

Tyler Perry's Sistas

Best friends Andi, Karen, Danni and Sabrina navigate the ups and downs of their love lives, careers and friendship while they each search for their Mr. Right.

Tyler Perry's The Oval

Tyler Perry's The Oval

In this Tyler Perry drama, a seemingly perfect interracial first family becomes the White House's newest residents. But behind closed doors they unleash a torrent of lies, cheating and corruption.
View all shows

Recommended digital originals

#20YrsLtr

Digital Original

#20YrsLtr

Only on BET.com

Take a trip down memory with some of the most iconic music, films, fashion and more that helped move #theculture.

8 Days a Week

Digital Original

8 Days a Week

Hip hop clashes with pop culture in an exciting and groundbreaking webseries for BET.

BET @

Digital Original

BET @

YOUR FRONT-ROW TICKET

BET@ gives you a front-row ticket to high-profile concerts, sporting events and the world of entertainment. We're on the red carpet, backstage and behind the scenes talking to the biggest athletes and stars, and bringing it all to you.

BET Breaks

Digital Original

BET Breaks

Check out the latest and hottest breaking stories in popular culture.
View all originals