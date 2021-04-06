Full Episode
Visual artist and designer Ron Bass gives his take on Beyonce's animal prints, Iman Shumpert's casual couture, Jay-Z's street style and more.
S1 EP8
Visual artist and designer Ron Bass gives his take on Beyonce's animal prints, Iman Shumpert's casual couture, Jay-Z's street style and more.
S1 EP7
Designer Duckie Confetti shares his take on Kim Kardashian's mixed-materials, Lil' Kim's throwback look, Yandy Smith's bold prints and more.
S1 EP6
Creative executive Ugo Mozie weighs in on what he likes and doesn't like about styled looks from Tessa Thompson, Wizkid, Mary J. Blige and others.
S1 EP5
Celebrity stylist Ade Samuel reviews Jodie Turner-Smith's eclectic ensemble, Justine Skye's structured dress, Teyana Taylor's bold prints and more.
S1 EP4
Stylist Jeremy "No IG Jeremy" Haynes weighs in on what he would change about trend-heavy outfits from Andre 3000, H.E.R., Indya Moore and others.
S1 EP3
Influencer Lori Harvey explains what she likes and doesn't like about Jordyn Woods's camo look, her mom Marjorie Harvey's couture dress, Zendaya's sleek suit and more.
S1 EP2
Stylist Rox Brown rates and reviews ASAP Rocky's high-fashion ensemble, Lil' Kim's signature look, her own style statement and more.
S1 EP1
Celebrity stylist iCON Billingsley gives his expert input on Janelle Monae's standout accessories, Lizzo's curvy pants look, Yung Miami's neon couture and more.