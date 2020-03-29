Rate the Fit
Rate the Fit
Influencers and style experts analyze the outfits of other celebrities to determine how each look stacks up on the fashion scale.
- 06:19
S1 • E2
Rox Brown Gives a Yay or Nay on Looks from Pharrell and MoreStylist Rox Brown rates and reviews ASAP Rocky's high-fashion ensemble, Lil' Kim's signature look, her own style statement and more.03/29/2020
- 05:18
S1 • E1
Stylist iCON Billingsley Rates Lizzo, Yung Miami and MoreCelebrity stylist iCON Billingsley gives his expert input on Janelle Monae's standout accessories, Lizzo's curvy pants look, Yung Miami's neon couture and more.03/30/2020
- 05:52
S1 • E3
Lori Harvey Breaks Down Looks from Teyana Taylor and MoreInfluencer Lori Harvey explains what she likes and doesn't like about Jordyn Woods's camo look, her mom Marjorie Harvey's couture dress, Zendaya's sleek suit and more.03/31/2020
- 06:19
S1 • E4
No IG Jeremy Stamps His Favorite Fashion LooksStylist Jeremy "No IG Jeremy" Haynes weighs in on what he would change about trend-heavy outfits from Andre 3000, H.E.R., Indya Moore and others.04/01/2020
- 06:38
S1 • E5
Ade Samuel Tells Us What's Hot and What's NotCelebrity stylist Ade Samuel reviews Jodie Turner-Smith's eclectic ensemble, Justine Skye's structured dress, Teyana Taylor's bold prints and more.04/02/2020
- 04:34
S1 • E6
Ugo Mozie Pulls Up to Rate Looks from Burna Boy and MoreCreative executive Ugo Mozie weighs in on what he likes and doesn't like about styled looks from Tessa Thompson, Wizkid, Mary J. Blige and others.04/03/2020
- 06:26
S1 • E7
Duckie Confetti Rates the Flyest Celebs from 1 to 5Designer Duckie Confetti shares his take on Kim Kardashian's mixed-materials, Lil' Kim's throwback look, Yandy Smith's bold prints and more.04/04/2020
- 07:10
S1 • E8
Ron Bass Rates the Latest Looks from June Ambrose and MoreVisual artist and designer Ron Bass gives his take on Beyonce's animal prints, Iman Shumpert's casual couture, Jay-Z's street style and more.04/05/2020