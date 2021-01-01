Since jumping on the scene with his infectious debut single, "Country Grammar," Nelly has made a resounding impact in hip hop that can still be felt to this day. However, his talent goes beyond just the radio and he has continued to expand his brand into other areas. Since exploring ventures outside of the music industry he has released an actual workout DVD, found interest in the TV series Bridezillas and was integral in the reunion of Mike and Ike. In short, he was a no-brainer as a season regular for Real Husbands of Hollywood.