S1 EP4
My Vote Is Hip Hop founder Shar Bates describes what inspired her move into activism and her work to get young people involved in taking on issues from voter suppression to police brutality.
S1 EP3
Following the murder of his partner, Brandon Anderson has dedicated his life to combating police violence against Black Americans and developing Raheem, a service to report bad policing.
S1 EP2
Entrepreneur Yandy Smith-Harris describes fighting for prison reform and her work with Until Freedom to speak out against police brutality and injustices in underserved communities.
S1 EP1
Houston rapper and Angel by Nature cofounder Trae Tha Truth uses his influence to lift up his hometown -- from rescuing flood victims to donating musical equipment to local kids.