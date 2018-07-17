The Legendary Anita Baker Is Honored With a Lifetime Achievement Award
Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story
From Executive Producer Shawn Carter, a documentary on the story of Trayvon Martin.
Gone too soon but forever in our hearts.
Season 4 - PREMIERES TUESDAY JULY 10 10/9C
'Hit The Floor' is a scripted drama that explores the fame, money, power and sex in professional basketball through the eyes of the LA Devil Girls dancers and the LA Devils basketball team. Familiar faces as well as new dancers & basketball players fight to stake their claim under the red hot spotlight of the LA Devils nation.
Season 1 - Summer 2018
T.I. is recruiting fresh new talent to join his Grand Hustle Team. 16 entrepreneurs from all walks of life will have the opportunity to compete for a $100K prize, and the opportunity to become a part of Grand Hustle!
Season 1 - New Series Tuesdays 10/9C
Erica Ash stars as a women who's willing to take the law into her own hands at all costs.
Season 1 - Coming In The Fall
The unfiltered story of Bobby Brown's tumultuous relationships to the music industry.
Take a trip down memory with some of the most iconic music, films, fashion and more that helped move #theculture.
Hip hop clashes with pop culture in an exciting and groundbreaking webseries for BET.
Check out the latest and hottest breaking stories in popular culture.
Visit the hometown of your favorite artists and hear their childhood stories.