Single Ladies

Christina is a gorgeous, rebellious, wild child and party girl. She rides a motorcycle - this chick is hot and cool and loves to date different men.

She is on scholarship to the Fashion & Art Institute in Atlanta and is having a great time learning the business through her internship at "V". It's been hard for her to keep jobs in the past due to her outspokenness. However, there's never any malice - despite her tough exterior, she's quite sweet and likable. But just like every young person that age, she thinks she knows everything and that she's invincible.