Cast

Charity Shea

Cast Member

Charity stars as 'April' on BET's scripted comedic drama series Single Ladies, portraying a newly single woman embarking on a fledgling career as a club promoter and looking for adventure.

D.B. Woodside

Cast Member

Consistently recognized for having played the character of 'President Wayne Palmer' on FOX's critically-acclaimed Emmy Award-winning drama 24, DB Woodside is now Malcolm Franks in BET's television series Single Ladies.

Damien Dante Wayans

Cast Member

Wayans was born in New York City; he is the nephew of iconic uncles: Keenan, Damon, Shawn, and Marlon Wayans. With several years of consecutive work, under his belt in both television and film as a quadruple threat, the talented Actor, Writer, Director, and Producer began his own production company "Second Generation Productions". The company is focused on producing new cutting edge content for film, television, and web.

Denise Vasi

Cast Member

Bringing a unique blend of style, beauty ,and humor to the screen, Denise Vasi has made a name for herself as one of the top actresses to watch in Hollywood. Vasi currently stars as smart, savvy businesswoman Raquel Lancaster in BET's one-hour scripted series, Single Ladies.

Harold "House" Moore

Cast Member

Strong, disciplined and talented are just a few words to describe actor Harold "House" Moore. "House" as he likes to be called, can be seen starring on the BET series Single Ladies.

Kassandra Clementi

Cast Member

Christina is a gorgeous, rebellious, wild child and party girl. She rides a motorcycle - this chick is hot and cool and loves to date different men.

She is on scholarship to the Fashion & Art Institute in Atlanta and is having a great time learning the business through her internship at "V". It's been hard for her to keep jobs in the past due to her outspokenness. However, there's never any malice - despite her tough exterior, she's quite sweet and likable. But just like every young person that age, she thinks she knows everything and that she's invincible.

LeToya Luckett

Cast Member

She has released some of the most popular songs, appeared in acclaimed film, television, and stage projects, and excelled as a business owner. Indeed, LeToya Luckett's remarkable versatility and wide-ranging talent have made her a renowned figure in entertainment.

LisaRaye McCoy

Cast Member

Entertainer, astute businesswoman, philanthropist and former First Lady are all terms that describe the stunning actress LisaRaye McCoy.

Stacey Dash

Cast Member

Val appears strong but her confident exterior masks many of her insecurities. She's actually quite sensitive and wears her emotions on her sleeve.

Terrell Tilford

Cast Member

Terrell Tilford has developed a reputation for taking on challenging roles. He returns to Single Ladies reprising his role of 'Sean', a past love of LisaRaye's (Keisha). His presence, once again, comes at a pivotal and possibly threatening moment for 'Malcolm', played by DB Woodside.

Travis Winfrey

Cast Member

Travis Winfrey, a multi-talented performer, can be seen in the role of the flamboyant fashion stylist 'Omar' on the BET series Single Ladies. Winfrey, who got his start in what some may consider late in the game, hasn't had much trouble catching up due to his driven nature and business-like approach to the industry.

About Single Ladies

Three best friends search for success in their personal and professional lives in Atlanta, and prove that through all life's ups and downs, there's nothing a girl's night can't fix.

