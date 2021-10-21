Cast
Charity SheaCast Member
Charity Shea
Charity stars as 'April' on BET's scripted comedic drama series Single Ladies, portraying a newly single woman embarking on a fledgling career as a club promoter and looking for adventure.
D.B. WoodsideCast Member
D.B. Woodside
Consistently recognized for having played the character of 'President Wayne Palmer' on FOX's critically-acclaimed Emmy Award-winning drama 24, DB Woodside is now Malcolm Franks in BET's television series Single Ladies.
Damien Dante WayansCast Member
Damien Dante Wayans
Wayans was born in New York City; he is the nephew of iconic uncles: Keenan, Damon, Shawn, and Marlon Wayans. With several years of consecutive work, under his belt in both television and film as a quadruple threat, the talented Actor, Writer, Director, and Producer began his own production company "Second Generation Productions". The company is focused on producing new cutting edge content for film, television, and web.
Denise VasiCast Member
Denise Vasi
Bringing a unique blend of style, beauty ,and humor to the screen, Denise Vasi has made a name for herself as one of the top actresses to watch in Hollywood. Vasi currently stars as smart, savvy businesswoman Raquel Lancaster in BET's one-hour scripted series, Single Ladies.
Harold "House" MooreCast Member
Harold "House" Moore
Strong, disciplined and talented are just a few words to describe actor Harold "House" Moore. "House" as he likes to be called, can be seen starring on the BET series Single Ladies.
Kassandra ClementiCast Member
Kassandra Clementi
Christina is a gorgeous, rebellious, wild child and party girl. She rides a motorcycle - this chick is hot and cool and loves to date different men.
She is on scholarship to the Fashion & Art Institute in Atlanta and is having a great time learning the business through her internship at "V". It's been hard for her to keep jobs in the past due to her outspokenness. However, there's never any malice - despite her tough exterior, she's quite sweet and likable. But just like every young person that age, she thinks she knows everything and that she's invincible.
LeToya LuckettCast Member
LeToya Luckett
She has released some of the most popular songs, appeared in acclaimed film, television, and stage projects, and excelled as a business owner. Indeed, LeToya Luckett's remarkable versatility and wide-ranging talent have made her a renowned figure in entertainment.
LisaRaye McCoyCast Member
LisaRaye McCoy
Entertainer, astute businesswoman, philanthropist and former First Lady are all terms that describe the stunning actress LisaRaye McCoy.
Stacey DashCast Member
Stacey Dash
Val appears strong but her confident exterior masks many of her insecurities. She's actually quite sensitive and wears her emotions on her sleeve.
Terrell TilfordCast Member
Terrell Tilford
Terrell Tilford has developed a reputation for taking on challenging roles. He returns to Single Ladies reprising his role of 'Sean', a past love of LisaRaye's (Keisha). His presence, once again, comes at a pivotal and possibly threatening moment for 'Malcolm', played by DB Woodside.
Travis WinfreyCast Member
Travis Winfrey
Travis Winfrey, a multi-talented performer, can be seen in the role of the flamboyant fashion stylist 'Omar' on the BET series Single Ladies. Winfrey, who got his start in what some may consider late in the game, hasn't had much trouble catching up due to his driven nature and business-like approach to the industry.