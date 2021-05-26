Sip 'n Smoke
NFL superstar Cam Newton hosts a series of in-depth conversations with celebrity guests centered on Black culture from his cigar lounge, Fellaship, in Atlanta.
- 15:12
S1 • E8
Devale EllisActor and former wide receiver Devale Ellis chats with Cam about his transition from the NFL to Hollywood, shares career advice from Tyler Perry and imagines his future in politics.05/26/2021
- 13:52
S1 • E7
David BannerRapper, producer, actor, entrepreneur and activist David Banner talks about getting involved to effect systemic change, leaving college to pursue his music career, and wanting a family.05/19/2021
- 14:51
S1 • E6
ZoieComedian and internet personality Zoie explains how he went from Starbucks to Wild 'N Out and weighs in on how growing up the son of a preacher influenced his career in entertainment.05/12/2021
- 15:21
S1 • E5
Teyana TaylorTeyana Taylor opens up to Cam Newton about maintaining her marriage to Iman Shumpert amid a busy lifestyle, temporarily retiring from the music industry and juggling many creative pursuits.05/05/2021
- 17:02
S1 • E3
Da BratCam sits down with veteran rapper Da Brat and beauty maven Judy Dupart to talk about the couple going public with their relationship and find out what's next for their careers.05/01/2021
- 14:39
S1 • E4
Mr. MagicMichael "Mr. Magic" Barney, owner of the famed Magic City nightclub, chats with Cam about hosting the clash between Gucci Mane and Jeezy, then shares how his club became a cultural center.04/30/2021
- 16:35
S1 • E2
2 Chainz2 Chainz stops by to share with Cam what motivates him to work hard, his takeaways from collaborating with LeBron James and how the COVID-19 pandemic has inspired him.04/30/2021
- 15:29
S1 • E1
Steve HarveySteve Harvey chats with Cam about how he keeps his drive alive, how maturity has shaped his relationship to wealth and how he transitioned from comedy to a motivational space.04/30/2021
About Sip 'n Smoke
NFL quarterback Cam Newton invites celebrity guests -- from musicians and actors to athletes and media personalities -- to his lounge in Atlanta to discuss African-American culture while enjoying curated cigars and spirits.