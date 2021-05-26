Sip 'n Smoke

NFL superstar Cam Newton hosts a series of in-depth conversations with celebrity guests centered on Black culture from his cigar lounge, Fellaship, in Atlanta.
Watch Episodes

About Sip 'n Smoke

NFL quarterback Cam Newton invites celebrity guests -- from musicians and actors to athletes and media personalities -- to his lounge in Atlanta to discuss African-American culture while enjoying curated cigars and spirits.