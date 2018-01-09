Full List Of Nominees | Social Awards '18

The Appren-dissed: Bye, Omarosa!
We say #byefelicia to Omarosa and whatever job it was she was doing in the White House.
We say #byefelicia to Omarosa and whatever job it was she was doing in the White House.
The reception is in full swing and Mr. and Mrs. Davis enter the room to party up for the first time.
From your favorite celebrity follows to the biggest memes, hashtags and trends of the year, BET Social Awards will celebrate the very best (and worst) of social media in 2017. This show covers the most memorable social media moments that flooded your timelines. Plus, you'll have an exclusive chance to vote for your favorite social stars to take home the W!
COMMENTS