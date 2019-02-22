DC Young Fly And JessHilarious To Host Second Annual Social Awards

COMEDIANS JESS HILARIOUS & DC YOUNG FLY SET TO HOST THE SECOND ANNUAL BET SOCIAL AWARDS

AIRING LIVE FROM THE TYLER PERRY STUDIOS ON SUNDAY, MARCH 3, 2019 AT 8 P.M. ET, THE EVENT WILL CELEBRATE SOCIAL MEDIA’S BRIGHTEST STARS

ACTIVIST SHAUN KING TO RECEIVE THE “SOCIAL MOVEMENT” AWARD

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON SOCIAL MEDIA BY USING #BETSocialAwards

NEW YORK – February 21, 2019 – Best known for their own viral videos, comedians @DCYoungFly, and @Jesshilarious_official will serve as the hosts for the second annual “BET SOCIAL AWARDS.” This LIVE one-hour event will feature special guests and exciting performances in an electrifying night that will celebrate viral social media moments over the past year, across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and more. “THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” airs LIVE Sunday, March 3rd at 8 p.m. ET from Tyler Perry Studios, in Atlanta, GA.

Awards will be handed out across four voting categories: “Issa Wave”, “LMAO!”, “Social Hustle”, and “Best Celeb Follow”. Nominees include @THEBSIMONE2, @BLAMEITONKWAY, @THESHIGGYSHOW, @IAMZOIE, @IAMCARDIB, @CHICKLET.HF, @ELLAMAI, @CITYGIRLS, @JAYVERSACE, @QUEENNAIJA, @WILLSMITH, @PLIES, @SUPACENT @LALAMILAN @NICKIMINAJ and many more.

The “Social Movement” award, will go to activist Shaun King, who was hailed by Time Magazine as one of the 25 most influential people in the world on the Internet. Using social media, his social good campaigns have changed laws, ousted corrupt politicians, and elected promising new ones across the country. As a journalist, King has authored an astounding 1,500 articles on injustice since the start of the Black Lives Matter Movement. Additionally, the “Social Verified” award, will honor an individual(s) who continuously elevate the social media landscape.

“THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” is a BET Production, with Mike Epps, Kyra Robinson, Keshia Williams, Nile Evans and Patty DiMaria serving as Executive Producers.

For updates and more information about “THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS”, please visit BET.com/BETSocialAwards. Join the conversation on social media by logging on to our social media platforms using the hashtag: #BETSocialAwards.

See below for the complete list of “THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” 2019 Official Nominees:

ISSA WAVE

“Issa Wave” highlights newer music artists who have made some of the biggest waves in music over the past year via social media, word-of mouth, or by bubbling via streaming sites and underground radio shows.

1. @ELLAMAI

2. @LILBABY_1

3. @QUEENNAIJA

4. @CITYGIRLS

5. @HERMUSICOFFICIAL

LMAO!

This category highlights some of the funniest, most innovative, and popular social media comedians of the year. From skits, to roasting, to all out transformation into characters we love, these entertainers have expanded the landscape of comedy.

1. @THEBSIMONE2

2. @IAMZOIE

3. @THATGIRLJAYCOLE

4. @YESIMPRETTYVEE

5. @CHICKLET.HF

SOCIAL HUSTLE

“Social Hustle” highlights individuals that have taken their social media savvy and flipped it into big success. Proving that it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

1. @SUPA_CENT

2. @LALAMILAN

3. @BLAMEITONKWAY

4. @JAYVERSACE

5. @THESHIGGYSHOW

BEST CELEB FOLLOW

Living their best lives and inviting us to experience it with a front row seat; these celebrities leave the big screen to hang out with us on our social screens. They inspire us, they make us laugh, and even sip tea with us as social media drama unfolds…even if they’re the ones in the middle of it.

1. CARDI B (@iamcardib)

2. NICKI MINAJ (@nickiminaj)

3. WILL SMITH (@willsmith)

4. PLIES (@plies)

5. JADA PINKETT SMITH (@jadapinkettsmith)

###