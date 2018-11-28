NAO's Soul Cover Of Erykah Badu's Bag Lady Is Sure To Please!

NAO photographed on November 12, 2018 at BET's New York City studio. (Photo: Evans Alexandre/BET)

NAO's Soul Cover Of Erykah Badu's Bag Lady Is Sure To Please!

NAO pays homage to Erykah Badu with this Soul Cover!

Published 1 week ago

Soul singer NAO pays homage to the legend Erykah Badu in this amazing Soul Cover! Hear it below!

SOUL COVERS: NAO from BET International on Vimeo.

Written by BET Staff

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN SHOWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in shows