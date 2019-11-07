The 2019 Soul Train Awards Performers

WALE, JEREMIH, QUEEN NAIJA, K. MICHELLE, BOYZ II MEN, KELLY PRICE, MORRIS DAY, LUKE JAMES, RO JAMES, BJ THE CHICAGO KID, SiR, EARTHGANG, TIANA MAJOR9, STOKLEY, PINK SWEAT$ and TEAMARRR TO PERFORM AT 2019 “BET PRESENTS: SOUL TRAIN AWARDS”

ANTHONY HAMILTON, CARL THOMAS, ERYKAH BADU, KEYSHIA COLE, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, AND ROBERT GLASPER TO PARTICIPATE IN ANNUAL SOUL CYPHER

PRESENTERS TO INCLUDE BABYFACE, KIRK FRANKLIN AND MORE

TISHA CAMPBELL & TICHINA ARNOLD TO HOST THE ANNUAL AWARDS AIRING LIVE FOR THE FIRST TIME ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 FROM THE ORLEANS ARENA IN LAS VEGAS, NV AT 8 P.M. ET

New York, NY – (November 07, 2019) – Today BET Networks announces performers for the annual BET 2019 Soul Train Awards featuring an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances including special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in R&B, Gospel, Adult Urban Contemporary and soul. Performers include Wale feat Jeremih and Kelly Price, Queen Naija, K. Michelle, SiR, Boyz II Men, Luke James, BJ the Chicago Kid and more. The 2019 BET Presents: Soul Train Awards will air LIVE on Sunday, November 17, 2019, 8PM EST from the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The annual Soul Cypher will bring together top vocalists for a spellbinding melodic performance including Anthony Hamilton, Carl Thomas, Erykah Badu, Keyshia Cole, Le’Andria Johnson and Robert Glasper.

Additionally, the network announced the first group of presenters who will take the stage including Babyface and Kirk Franklin.

As previously announced, Chris Brown leads with 8 nominations, followed by Drake with 7 nods, and Beyoncé and Lizzo with 6 each. Five-time Grammy Award winning producer duo, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are also set to receive The Legends Award and Billboard Gospel Artist of The Last Decade, Yolanda Adams is set to receive the fifth annual Lady Of Soul Award.

Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will serve as Executive Producer for the BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards along with Jesse Collins and Jeannae Rouzan–Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

For show information, please visit BET.com/SoulTrain, the official site for BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards.

The complete list of announced BET 2019 Soul Train Awards performers and presenters are:

PERFORMANCES

WALE FEAT. JEREMIH AND KELLY PRICE

QUEEN NAIJA

K. MICHELLE

BOYZ II MEN

LUKE JAMES / RO JAMES / BJ THE CHICAGO KID

EARTHGANG & TIANA MAJOR9

SiR

MORRIS DAY AND THE TIME

STOKLEY

PINK SWEAT$

TEAMARRR

