NEW YORK, NY -- FEBRUARY 12, 2020 — Today BET announced plans to air a new original documentary titled “STRIPDOWN: THE NAKED TRUTH” – hosted and narrated and by award-winning actress, Tasha Smith. As a former stripper with intimate knowledge of the industry, in “StripDown,” Smith takes viewers on a revealing and intimate journey examining the real-life stories of female strippers around the country. “STRIPDOWN: THE NAKED TRUTH” is scheduled to premiere on BET and BET Her, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10 PM ET/PT.

Featuring testimony from music industry pioneer Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, internet sensation Maliah Michel, well-known strip club owners and dancers, “STRIPDOWN: THE NAKED TRUTH” provides a candid and uncensored look at a lifestyle often misrepresented yet glorified in pop culture. Music videos, movies, and social media often offer only a superficial view of strippers, STRIPDOWN: THE NAKED TRUTH goes behind the scenes to capture the dancer’s real and often emotional stories. “My hope is that people will see the human side of these beautiful women who have chosen this aspect of entertainment,” Smith commented on choosing to executive produce the project. This documentary will ask and answer the question…who are the women that dance? What are the challenges they face? Do they feel empowered or exploited?

“STRIPDOWN” is produced by Paul Hall for Paul Hall Productions, with Tasha Smith serving as executive producer.

For more on “StripDown: The Naked Truth” go to www.bet.com/shows/strippeddownand join the conversation with the hashtag #StripDownBET.