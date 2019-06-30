Sunday Best
S9 • E1
The Auditions, Pt. 1The first set of hopefuls audition in hope of competing on the main show, and the judges pick their top five contenders of the night and must narrow the field from 20 to 10.06/30/2019
S9 • E2
The Auditions, Pt. 2The next group of hopefuls aim to lock down a spot in the main competition, and the judges reveal the 10 hopefuls who will be competing for the Season 9 title of Sunday Best.06/30/2019
S9 • E3
The DuelsThe top 10 contestants battle it out in a vocal showdown with a twist, and after the judges tally up their scores, host Kirk Franklin reveals which two hopefuls are going home.07/07/2019
S9 • E4
RemixedGrammy-winning songwriter Makeba Riddick-Woods helps the eight contestants remix popular R&B songs with a gospel twist before they perform in front of the judges.07/14/2019
S9 • E5
Lights, Cameras, Gospel!The remaining seven contestants show off their personalities as they hit the Sunday Best stage to perform iconic gospel songs from hit Hollywood movies.07/21/2019
S9 • E6
Amazing GraceR&B singer Keke Wyatt performs and serves as a guest judge, and the six contestants pay tribute to the legendary Aretha Franklin by tackling tracks from her songbook.07/28/2019
S9 • E7
Acquire a ChoirLe'Andria Johnson steps in as guest judge, and the five hopefuls perform and try to stand out while being backed by the Tennessee State University's New Direction Gospel Choir.08/04/2019
S9 • E8
Taking It to ChurchPastor Shirley Caesar takes the stage and joins the judges' panel, and the four contestants perform on the Sunday Best stage after they're tasked to minister to local churches.08/11/2019
S9 • E9
Who Am I?Singer Fantasia hits the stage before serving as a guest judge, and the contestants perform two songs that hold special meanings to them and reflect their testimonies.08/18/2019
S9 • E10
The FinaleTasha Cobbs Leonard and judges Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price perform, and the two finalists sing a duet before the Sunday Best Season 9 winner is crowned.08/25/2019