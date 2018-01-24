Learn More About The NFL Sanctioned Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

In its 19th year, the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is the first and only gospel event sanctioned by National Football League (NFL) for Super Bowl Weekend. Since its inception, the event has drawn crowds in the thousands and time and again has proven to be one of the most attended activities during the Super Bowl Weekend.

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was launched in Miami in 1999 during Super Bowl XXXIII weekend. The event became the first and remains the only Gospel concert sanctioned by the. The show has drawn crowds in the thousands and has demonstrated growth year-after-year, selling out venues in major Super Bowl host cities including Dallas, Tampa, Detroit, Jacksonville, Houston, and Phoenix.

Participants have included award-winning artists including Patti Labelle, Gladys Knight, Yolanda Adams, The Winans, Mary Mary, CeCe Winans and Donnie McClurkin, just to name a few.

“We founded this event to bring even more inspiration and celebration to one of the biggest events of the year – the Super Bowl,” says Melanie Few-Harrison, Creator & Executive Producer of Super Bowl Gospel Celebration. “Each year we aim to touch lives in a meaningful way and make the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration bigger than the last of artists and special guests. We look forward to kicking off Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis and making our mark as the best most uplifting event we’ve had in our 19-year history!”

The NFL Sanctioned Super Bowl Gospel Celebration (SBGC) will kick-off Super Bowl 52 with its 19th Annual star-studded music jubilation live taping on a new day, Thursday, February 1, 2018, at the Benson Great Hall at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota. The annual event joins together key NFL Players, top Gospel/Contemporary Christian and mainstream GRAMMY® Award-winning artists and special guests all on one stage to bring audiences an evening of uplifting music and inspirational messages. The 1-hr special will air on the BET for the fifth consecutive year on Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 at 11:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are available for purchase through the Ticketmaster site.

This year’s concert will be hosted by NAACP Image Award®-nominated actress from HBO’s hit show Insecure Yvonne Orji, and gospel singer and star the OWN Network show The Book of John Gray Pastor John Gray.

For more information about Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, visit: www.SuperBowlGospel.com

