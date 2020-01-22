Rickey Smiley to Host the 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

Sistas Shines a Light on Love and the Value of Friendship
Four smart, strong women navigate friendships, careers and their complicated love lives when Sistas premieres October 23 at 10/9c.
21st ANNUAL SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION TO AIR ON
BET NETWORKS ON SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2020, AT 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
HOSTED BY COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY
NFL BROTHERS QUINCY WILLIAMS AND QUINNEN WILLIAMS
SET TO BE HONORED WITH 2020 FAITH IN ACTION AWARD
PERFORMANCES WILL INCLUDE COMMISSIONED,
DONNIE MCCLURKIN, TRAVIS GREENE, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, MELVIN CRISPELL III AND THE NFL PLAYERS CHOIR & MORE
TO APPLY FOR RED-CARPET MEDIA CREDENTIALS FOR THE 21st ANNUAL SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION: https://forms.gle/dE2DxAYyeFGHKNgg8
(ATLANTA, GA - January 22, 2020) – Returning to BET Networks for the seventh consecutive year on Saturday, February 1, 2020, the 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will be hosted by national radio and TV personality Rickey Smiley. The annual NFL-sanctioned event will take place during Super Bowl LIII week, filming in front of a live audience on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the James L. Knight Center (400 SE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL, 33131).
The one-hour special will feature performances by the NFL Players Choir, an exclusive reunion of the legendary group Commissioned, Donnie McClurkin, Travis Greene and BET Sunday Best winners Le’Andria Johnson (Season 3) and Melvin Crispell III (Season 9).
This year’s Super Bowl Gospel Honorees are NFL brothers and American Cancer Society ambassadors Quinnen Williams (New York Jets) and Quincy Williams (Jacksonville Jaguars). The Williams brothers lost their mother to breast cancer in 2010; turning tragedy into triumph, the brothers now donate their time and resources to ensure that African Americans receive proper testing for cancer in urban communities.
The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration special will premiere exclusively on BET Networks on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT.
Originating at Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999, the annual event joins together key NFL Players, top gospel/contemporary Christian and mainstream GRAMMY® Award–winning artists and special guests all on one stage to bring audiences an evening of uplifting music and inspirational messages.
By far, the largest multicultural event to take place during Super Bowl weekend in its 21-year run as an NFL-sanctioned event, SBGC has featured artists including Patti LaBelle, Yolanda Adams, Gladys Knight, Natalie Grant, Mary Mary, Fantasia, Donnie McClurkin and Anthony Hamilton, among many others.
For information and tickets, visit superbowlgospel.com.
ABOUT THE SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION
The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was launched in Miami in 1999 during Super Bowl XXXIII weekend. The event became the first and remains the only gospel concert sanctioned by the National Football League (NFL). The show has drawn crowds in the thousands and has demonstrated growth year after year, selling out venues in major Super Bowl host cities including Dallas, Tampa, Detroit, Jacksonville, Houston and Phoenix.
ABOUT BET NETWORKS
BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET Networks around the globe.
Four smart, strong women navigate friendships, careers and their complicated love lives when Sistas premieres October 23 at 10/9c.
Tyler Perry's bringing lies, greed and betrayal to the White House -- and BET -- with The Oval, premiering on Wednesday, October 23, at 9/8c.
COMMENTS