Rickey Smiley to Host the 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

21st ANNUAL SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION TO AIR ON

BET NETWORKS ON SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2020, AT 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

HOSTED BY COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY

NFL BROTHERS QUINCY WILLIAMS AND QUINNEN WILLIAMS

SET TO BE HONORED WITH 2020 FAITH IN ACTION AWARD

PERFORMANCES WILL INCLUDE COMMISSIONED,

DONNIE MCCLURKIN, TRAVIS GREENE, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, MELVIN CRISPELL III AND THE NFL PLAYERS CHOIR & MORE

TO APPLY FOR RED-CARPET MEDIA CREDENTIALS FOR THE 21st ANNUAL SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION: https://forms.gle/dE2DxAYyeFGHKNgg8

(ATLANTA, GA - January 22, 2020) – Returning to BET Networks for the seventh consecutive year on Saturday, February 1, 2020, the 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will be hosted by national radio and TV personality Rickey Smiley. The annual NFL-sanctioned event will take place during Super Bowl LIII week, filming in front of a live audience on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the James L. Knight Center (400 SE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL, 33131).

The one-hour special will feature performances by the NFL Players Choir, an exclusive reunion of the legendary group Commissioned, Donnie McClurkin, Travis Greene and BET Sunday Best winners Le’Andria Johnson (Season 3) and Melvin Crispell III (Season 9).

This year’s Super Bowl Gospel Honorees are NFL brothers and American Cancer Society ambassadors Quinnen Williams (New York Jets) and Quincy Williams (Jacksonville Jaguars). The Williams brothers lost their mother to breast cancer in 2010; turning tragedy into triumph, the brothers now donate their time and resources to ensure that African Americans receive proper testing for cancer in urban communities.

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration special will premiere exclusively on BET Networks on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT.

Originating at Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999, the annual event joins together key NFL Players, top gospel/contemporary Christian and mainstream GRAMMY® Award­–winning artists and special guests all on one stage to bring audiences an evening of uplifting music and inspirational messages.

By far, the largest multicultural event to take place during Super Bowl weekend in its 21-year run as an NFL-sanctioned event, SBGC has featured artists including Patti LaBelle, Yolanda Adams, Gladys Knight, Natalie Grant, Mary Mary, Fantasia, Donnie McClurkin and Anthony Hamilton, among many others.

For information and tickets, visit superbowlgospel.com.

ABOUT THE SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was launched in Miami in 1999 during Super Bowl XXXIII weekend. The event became the first and remains the only gospel concert sanctioned by the National Football League (NFL). The show has drawn crowds in the thousands and has demonstrated growth year after year, selling out venues in major Super Bowl host cities including Dallas, Tampa, Detroit, Jacksonville, Houston and Phoenix.