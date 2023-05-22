DJ Envy

With a passion for music, DJ Envy started spinning at the age of 16. As he perfected his craft, he quickly began gaining recognition and evolved into one of the most notable DJs over the years. DJ Envy travels from city to city, connecting with his fans nationwide and hosting some of the hottest clubs and events. Reigning from Queens, NY, DJ Envy set out to pursue his dreams while becoming a role model and philanthropist. He soon began contributing back to his fans and community by teaching generational wealth and real estate seminars and providing paid opportunities for other DJs. You can find Envy cohosting the most dangerous morning show on nationally syndicated radio, "The Breakfast Club," which reaches an average of over 4 million listeners, on nearly 100 stations, in over 40 cities. In addition, he has his own podcast on YouTube and audio platforms with his wife titled "The Casey Crew," addressing topics on love, family and culture. Furthermore, he is a national bestseller alongside his wife as they published a book called "Real Life, Real Love." DJ Envy is an experienced businessman, family man, lover of the culture, car enthusiast, actor, real estate mogul and an entertainment industry leader with a powerful voice reaching various demographics across the country.