Carl Weber's The Family Business
- 40:02
S1
The Family Business SpecialChristian Keyes sits down with the stars of Carl Weber's The Family Business to discuss their characters and theorize about the fate of the Duncan family in Season 2.11/13/2018
- 40:58
S1 • E1
We Are at WarAfter announcing his retirement, L.C. appoints his son Orlando as the new CEO of Duncan Motors, but L.C. soon learns that someone is trying to put him out of business.11/13/2018
S1 • E2
The Games Have Just BegunMiguel faces consequences for seeing Paris, L.C. accuses Alejandro of stealing his shipment, Rio goes on a dangerous mission, and Orlando meets with Vegas.11/20/2018
S1 • E3
ShowdownParis's actions put Rio's life in danger, L.C. is in critical condition after being shot in an ambush, and Harris is forced to make a difficult decision.11/27/2018
S1 • E4
Answered QuestionsNevada asks L.C. to tell him the truth about his mother, Vinny Dash teams up with Niles to avenge his family, and Paris struggles with the guilt of Miguel's death.12/04/2018
S1 • E5
The Heat Is OnLondon delivers her baby, Orlando invents a seemingly perfect recreational drug, and the Duncans say goodbye to Lou.01/08/2019
S1 • E6
Death in the FamilyJunior and Paris search for Lou's killer, Chippy is upset to learn about the new drug Orlando concocted, and the Zunigas come for a Duncan.01/15/2019
S1 • E7
HomecomingL.C. visits Randy in the hospital with a proposition, Orlando's body is returned to the family, and a new Zuniga is out for revenge on the Duncans.01/22/2019
S1 • E8
Mexican Stand-OffThe Duncans celebrate a new addition to the family, things get violent when Consuela attacks the Duncans' stronghold, and the truth about Nevada is revealed.01/29/2019