The Gary Owen Show

Not only is Gary successful on stage, his family life at home is accomplished as well. Gary was born and bred in a trailer park in Cincinnati, Ohio where he currently resides in an 11,000 sq. foot home in an affluent suburb (not exactly a trailer park) with his wife Kenya and their 3 children, Emilio (21), Austin (15) and Kennedy (14). Gary finds the humor in his every day life and translates those events into his comedy act on stage, often embarrassing his wife and kids in the process. Gary makes jokes out of everything and is hard to be taken seriously when real life decisions need to be made; however, he is all in when he is passionate about something and once he commits, he doesn’t let anything get in his way. Gary is a great husband, provider, and father to his family, despite not having the best up brining or role models. Life hasn’t always been easy for Gary and he has and continues to work hard and fight for everything that he has today.