Michael Vick was born on June 26, 1980 in Newport News, Virginia, USA as Michael Dwayne Vick. He is a producer, known for 2007 NFL Draft (2007), The Complete History of the Philadelphia Eagles (2004) and NFL on FOX (1994). He has been married to Kijafa Frink since June 30, 2012.
About The Michael Vick Project
NFL quarterback Michael Vick served two years behind bars for bank rolling a dog-fighting ring but now works to rebuild himself as a father, football player and community leader.
