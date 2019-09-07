The Next Big Thing
S1 • E1
Welcome to HollywoodTwenty-one unsigned hip-hop and RB artists have 30 seconds to impress Damon Dash, Tina Davis and Zaytoven, and the pressure is on as 10 artists face a stressful callback.07/09/2019
S1 • E2
Secure the BagCompetitors busk in Santa Monica, CA, then mentor Joe Budden preps the artists for the Cypher Challenge, which splits them up into two teams to perform group freestyles.07/16/2019
S1 • E3
Control Your InstrumentThe artists must sing after running an obstacle course, and Tamar Braxton coaches four teams of artists through the elimination challenge.07/23/2019
S1 • E4
Producing a Hit 101The artists show off their freestyle game in a mini challenge, and emotions run high when the contestants break into teams and later face a double elimination.07/30/2019
S1 • E5
The DripDame gives a crash course in style and attitude before a fashion photoshoot challenge, and celebrity mentor Kash Doll helps the artists upgrade their looks with makeovers.08/06/2019
S1 • E6
Showmanship - Bring It!A competitor makes a big announcement, Lil' Kim shares a valuable lesson on commanding a stage, and the artists work with celebrity choreographers ahead of live performances.08/13/2019
S1 • E7
Owning Your TruthPractice interviews stir up drama between Maya and Lovee, DeVon Franklin and Remy Ma teach lessons in realness, and the singers team with songwriters to find their truth.08/20/2019
S1 • E8
FanfestKeyshia Cole challenges the final five to make viral videos, and the singers aim to generate social buzz during the elimination challenge.08/27/2019
S1 • E9
Making the VideoWorking with Poo Bear, Jean-Baptiste, Tank and the late Nipsey Hussle, the final four each have 12 hours to create an original song and 48 hours to make a video for it.09/03/2019
S1 • E10
The Record Label Deal Goes To...Two of the remaining artists will move forward to meet and perform for the four record labels in hopes of securing a life-changing label deal. Charlamagne tha God hosts.09/10/2019