April 5, 2018 - Why Racism Persists in the Housing MarketPresident Trump claims that Amazon is scamming the U.S. postal service, Robin examines the persistence of racism in the housing market, and Lion Babe performs a pop-up concert.04/05/2018
April 19, 2018 - Seat Snatch 2018Robin celebrates the record number of black women running for office in 2018 and breaks down Republican voter suppression tactics, and Lecrae, Rapsody and Leikeli47 perform.04/19/2018
Cast
Robin ThedeCast Member
Robin Thede
Our fearless and funny leader of The Rundown with Robin Thede was born in Iowa and moved to Chicago where she studied broadcast journalism at Northwestern University. Robin honed her improv, sketch and comedy writing skills at The Second City in Chicago.
Robin is noted as being the first Black woman to serve as head writer for the 2016 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. She was also the head writer and regular performer on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, just to name a couple of her accomplishments.
Now Robin will be the only woman of color currently hosting a late-night TV show, which is a great marriage of pop culture and politics from our perspective. Robin will also be the second female current late-night host alongside Samantha Bee.
