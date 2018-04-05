The Rundown with Robin Thede

6 Black Women You Didn't Know Were The First To Host TV Shows

Robin Thede

Our fearless and funny leader of The Rundown with Robin Thede was born in Iowa and moved to Chicago where she studied broadcast journalism at Northwestern University. Robin honed her improv, sketch and comedy writing skills at The Second City in Chicago.

Robin is noted as being the first Black woman to serve as head writer for the 2016 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. She was also the head writer and regular performer on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, just to name a couple of her accomplishments.

Now Robin will be the only woman of color currently hosting a late-night TV show, which is a great marriage of pop culture and politics from our perspective. Robin will also be the second female current late-night host alongside Samantha Bee.
 

Robin Thede

About The Rundown with Robin Thede

Comedian Robin Thede gives her unique spin on pop culture, politics and everyday life with rundowns of the week's top stories.

